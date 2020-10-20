PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 602,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,510,000 after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 79.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $134.36. The company has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

