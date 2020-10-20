Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

PSNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

PSNL opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.68 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42. Personalis has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 1,315,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 81,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $2,218,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283,081 shares of company stock valued at $26,414,710 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Personalis by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

