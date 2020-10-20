Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

