PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $14.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 119,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,635,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. PG&E has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 8.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in PG&E by 112.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PG&E by 12.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 7.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

