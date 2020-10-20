Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

PNEXF opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75. Pharnext has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

About Pharnext

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for severe orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's lead products include PXT3003 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

