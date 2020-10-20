Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05.5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.10. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.05-5.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.91.

Shares of PM opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

