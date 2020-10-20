Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNW. BofA Securities cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.