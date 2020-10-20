Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.91. Pioneer Power Solutions shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 2,525 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 109.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

