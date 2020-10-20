Piper Sandler Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $680.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $595.00 to $680.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $719.05.

ISRG stock opened at $736.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $710.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.03. The company has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 887 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $589,970.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,950.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 55 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.13, for a total value of $36,582.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,080 shares of company stock worth $19,297,510. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after acquiring an additional 591,816 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,127,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,393,000 after acquiring an additional 420,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after acquiring an additional 415,788 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 607,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,350,000 after acquiring an additional 378,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

