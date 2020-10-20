Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Gap Up to $1.34

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.43. Portman Ridge Finance shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CIO Patrick Schafer acquired 25,000 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 36,469 shares of company stock worth $45,407 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 181,494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

