Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Prologis by 244.5% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,905 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Prologis by 26.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,602,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,808,000 after purchasing an additional 332,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,296,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

