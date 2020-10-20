Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $95.60. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $109.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

