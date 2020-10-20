Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Purple Innovation traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 2499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.94.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley Securities lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $656,155.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,371.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 20.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.54, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.