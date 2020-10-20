Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $192.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $208.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.95.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.60 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 975,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,126,000 after acquiring an additional 173,930 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 57,137 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,769,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 339,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

