Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $129.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

