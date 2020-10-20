Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at BTIG Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 cut Redfin from a neutral rating to a negative rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.70 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $871,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,027,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,004.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.