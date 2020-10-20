Regent Investment Management LLC Has $354,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $167.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average of $132.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $170.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

