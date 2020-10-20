Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $232.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.