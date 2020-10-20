REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.57.

RGNX stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.91.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

