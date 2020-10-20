Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REPYY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Repsol from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Repsol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of REPYY opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Repsol has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

