Request Market Capitalization Tops $21.17 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, KuCoin, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. Request has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and approximately $156,485.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.94 or 0.04613927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi Global, KuCoin, Coineal, COSS, DDEX, GOPAX, WazirX, Mercatox, Binance, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, Bitbns, Koinex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, CoinPlace and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

