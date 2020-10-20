Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QSR stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $69.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

