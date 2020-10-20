Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTRX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Retrophin in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.38.

NASDAQ RTRX opened at $21.39 on Friday. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $400,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Retrophin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 359,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Retrophin by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retrophin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

