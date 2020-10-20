Reviewing Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) and Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) and Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Issuer Direct and Quad/Graphics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A Quad/Graphics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quad/Graphics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.77%. Given Quad/Graphics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quad/Graphics is more favorable than Issuer Direct.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Quad/Graphics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and Quad/Graphics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 7.51% 6.72% 5.50% Quad/Graphics -4.53% 16.03% 1.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Issuer Direct and Quad/Graphics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $16.30 million 4.74 $690,000.00 $0.33 62.70 Quad/Graphics $3.92 billion 0.04 -$156.30 million N/A N/A

Issuer Direct has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quad/Graphics.

Risk and Volatility

Issuer Direct has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quad/Graphics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Quad/Graphics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It also offers Regulation Fair Disclosure, news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and training platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. In addition, the company provides SEC documents conversion and editing; XBRL tagging; stock certificates fulfillment and delivery; telecommunications; printing; press release distribution; and investor outreach and engagement services, as well as proxy materials or annual reports. It operates under Direct Transfer, PrecisionIR (PIR), Investor Network, Interwest, and ACCESSWIRE brands name. The company serves corporate issuers, private companies, banks, brokerage firms, investment banks, and mutual funds; and professional firms, such as investor relations and public relations firms, as well as the accounting and legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. The company also provides marketing and other services, including consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, media planning and placement, process optimization, campaign planning and creation, pre-media production, videography, photography, digital and print execution, and logistics, as well as manufactures ink. It serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers comprising retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.

