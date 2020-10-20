Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,789.23 ($62.57).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,623.09 ($60.40) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,175 ($67.61). The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,760.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,445.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

