Robert W. Baird Boosts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $112.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

NYSE MHK traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. 1,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.12. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 52.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

