Robert W. Baird Raises American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $95.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s previous close.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Woodmark has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.