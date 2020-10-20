Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. AlphaValue raised Roche Holdings AG Basel to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Roche Holdings AG Basel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

RHHBY opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 261,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 69,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

