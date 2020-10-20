Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.71.

RCKT stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

