Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $43.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.