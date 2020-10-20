Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $92.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.76.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 154.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 228,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,245 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 521,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

