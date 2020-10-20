Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RGLD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

