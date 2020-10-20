Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.77.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $141.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $50,743,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Saia by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Saia by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $8,272,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,382,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

