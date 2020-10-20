Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.