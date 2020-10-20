Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,113.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.