Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

BFS stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $595.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $249,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 567.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 61,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 44.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

