SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $22.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

Several brokerages have commented on SEAS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $205,528.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,083 shares of company stock worth $651,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

