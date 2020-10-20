SelfSell Trading Down 12% This Week (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a total market cap of $40,358.22 and $27.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00021396 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.