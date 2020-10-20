Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $147.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

SRE stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.48. 5,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,751. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

