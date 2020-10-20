Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.70. Seneca Biopharma shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 47,840 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.03 and a quick ratio of 24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 138.92% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seneca Biopharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of Seneca Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

