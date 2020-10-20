Sherwin-Williams (SHW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $785.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $625.00 to $705.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $734.00 to $765.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $734.00 to $765.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $785.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $742.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the third quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. The company's cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization and productivity improvement are expected to support margins. However, the company’s businesses are affected by demand weakness in non-domestic regions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company also faces earnings headwinds stemming from hefty Valspar buyout charges in 2020. Sherwin-Williams is also exposed to currency translation headwinds. Also, Sherwin-Williams' high debt level is a matter of concern.”

9/24/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/24/2020 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $695.00 to $795.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Sherwin-Williams is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Sherwin-Williams was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $790.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $674.00.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $682.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,776. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

