ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $77.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.98.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $35,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,379. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 33,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,666,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 968,943 shares of company stock valued at $56,449,624 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 128.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

