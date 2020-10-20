ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded ShockWave Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $292,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 33,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,666,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 968,943 shares of company stock worth $56,449,624 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $4,434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 268,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 31,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

