Short Interest in Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Decreases By 19.1%

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Aareal Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

AAALF stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Aareal Bank has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

