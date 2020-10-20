Short Interest in Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Declines By 21.6%

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMDUF shares. CSFB upgraded shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Amundi stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. Amundi has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.34.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

