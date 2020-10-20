Short Interest in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Expands By 17.1%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBAR. TheStreet downgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. HSBC raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. 4,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,427. The company has a market cap of $543.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. BBVA Banco Frances has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

