Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Decreases By 15.1%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 547,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, CEO James Keenan acquired 24,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $64,282.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 262,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,818.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,374,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,827 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 201,768 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKCC. ValuEngine raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC remained flat at $$2.58 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 192,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,084. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.59.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 133.85%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.50%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.