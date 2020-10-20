Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Expands By 17.3%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 173,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.6 days.

IGIFF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $24.59. 638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.