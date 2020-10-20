Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 20.3%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUSB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

