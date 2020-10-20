Short Interest in Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Grows By 17.4%

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OBLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,431. The company has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.87. Obalon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.43% and a negative net margin of 694.12%.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

